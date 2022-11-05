See nature in a new light at safari park's lantern festival

Marketing assistant Shona Wright at West Midland Safari Park which will be hosting a lantern festival

West Midland Safari Park will have a lantern trail, where people can enjoy mesmerising lighting displays, marvel at a ‘wild’ range of breath-taking lanterns and explore the walk–through areas of the park like never before.

With more than 40 light groupings all with a flora and fauna theme, over 1,000 individual lanterns will light up the safari park.

Walk-through animal exhibits such as Twilight Cave, Reptile House, Creepy Crawlies and Aquarium will remain open for guests to enjoy, as well as the Land of the Living Dinosaurs and Ice Age exhibits.

The safari drive-through and theme park rides will be closed during the evening event.

Bethan Davis, events officer for the safari park, said: “We’re thrilled that our lantern festival is back again this year.

"Following the success of last year’s event, we’ve amended the dates so we can host the event over the festive period, so there will be more chances for guests to see our spectacular lanterns, which all have a flora and fauna theme for 2022.

“The lanterns team have been hard at work since October to set up the incredible trail of over a thousand individual lights.

"We’ve also got a new route for this year, which ends with a grand finale of a safari spectacle in the gardens of Spring Grove House.

"We can’t wait for families to see what we have in store for them.”

People can enjoy the event on November 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 and December 2-4, 9-11, 16-23 and January 6-8.