Severe flooding expected in Bewdley today despite flood defences being put in place

Bewdley has been flooded again, with water levels expected to rise again on Tuesday

Barriers were installed by the Environment Agency over the weekend at Beales Corner to help protect nearby properties from the threat caused by Storm Franklin.

But a severe flood warning – which meant the incident was classed as having a threat to life – was issued on Monday as residents in the area were told to evacuate.

It came as concerns mounted that water would breach the top of the barriers, with the defences having approximately one metre of water against them currently.

A statement warning about the flooding said: "Severe flooding is expected today (Tuesday). There is a danger to life.

"The Barriers at Beales Corner are operational and have approximately one metre of water against them. All EA maintenance activities will now stop and the site will be fully evacuated behind the defences. Residents must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk.

"The risk remains as the barrier system is a temporary structure which cannot be guaranteed to perform. The barriers are forecast to exceed their capacity today."

The warning came amid disruption and incidents across the region on Mondau which saw trees crashing down onto pubs, houses, and even onto cars.

The damage also caused one pub – the Bell and Bear Inn on Gorsty Hill Road in Rowley Regis – to close down after a large tree came down on Sunday.