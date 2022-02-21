Near miss for couple after tree collapses next to house

The view inside the house shows how close the tree was to hitting the house. Photo: David Northcote

David and June Northcote were settling in to watch television at their home on Hawkbatch Farm in Bewdley on Sunday night, with Mr Northcote saying the weather outside was the worst he'd heard in four years of living there.

He said that as they were sitting in their living room at around 7pm , they suddenly heard an almighty bang outside.

He said: "The weather outside was absolutely dreadful as it was snowing, sleeting, raining and blowing a gale all at the same time.

"We suddenly heard several very loud bangs outside the back of the house and looked out to see branches pointing sideways and we were not able to open the back door.

"The tree was in our garden as we have about three quarters of an acre of land here and it was very frightening when it hit the side of the house."

Mr Northcote said the tree had taken down some of the guttering on the house, as well as a few sockets, but had caused relatively little damage, and he and a few members of the community were able to clear the tree the next day.

He said: "The damage is repairable and after a neighbour and his son brought over a chainsaw, we were able to chop it up and clear it away from the house, with the man next door bringing his trailer to remove the pieces.

"Where we are is at the top of a hill, so we are very exposed to the weather and I think we are lucky that this tree fell where it did, but we also have a large oak tree leaning against the house which needs to be looked at.