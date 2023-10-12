Road completely blocked by mountain of rubbish dumped by fly-tippers

Drivers and residents have reacted with outrage after fly-tippers blocked an entire road in the Wyre Forest with a huge pile of rubbish.

The mountain of rubbish has blocked Castle Hill Lane in Cookley, Kidderminster.
A mountain of bin bags and assorted rubbish have completely blocked Castle Hill Lane in Cookley, Kidderminster, which connects Kingsford Lane and Castle Hill.

As a result of the rubbish being dumped in the middle of the road, drivers have been forced to make a U-turn or attempt to drive around or even through the rubbish.

One late-night driver said that her car was scratched as a result of trying to drive past, due to rubble in the bin bags.

Staffordshire County Council and West Mercia Police have been contacted for comment.

