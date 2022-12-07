Notification Settings

Primary school pupil makes Christmas crackers in memory of former teacher

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

A kind-hearted Wyre Forest schoolgirl has been busy making Christmas crackers to raise money for charity in memory of her much-loved teacher who died of cancer last month.

Poppie Rudge with her home-made crackers
Poppie Rudge with her home-made crackers

Six-year-old Poppie Rudge wanted to pay her own tribute to Adele Howells, who had taught at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy for 16 years until her death at the age of 44.

The Year 2 pupil collected dozens of toilet roll tubes from members of the school community and has made crackers for children, adults and even dogs, raising an amazing £225 for the Dogs Trust.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “Adele loved dogs and Poppie thought this would be a lovely way to pay tribute to her teacher.

“Poppie’s thoughtfulness has helped lift our spirits as we mourn the loss of an inspiring teacher and warm and generous friend and colleague.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

