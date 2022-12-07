Primary school pupil makes Christmas crackers in memory of former teacher

Poppie Rudge with her home-made crackers

Six-year-old Poppie Rudge wanted to pay her own tribute to Adele Howells, who had taught at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy for 16 years until her death at the age of 44.

The Year 2 pupil collected dozens of toilet roll tubes from members of the school community and has made crackers for children, adults and even dogs, raising an amazing £225 for the Dogs Trust.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “Adele loved dogs and Poppie thought this would be a lovely way to pay tribute to her teacher.