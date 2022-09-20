Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cornish singers join Kidderminster choir to raise £4,000 for charity

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Two choirs raised the roof in a sell-out gala concert in Kidderminster, which collected more than £4,000 for cancer research.

The two choirs in Kidderminster
The two choirs in Kidderminster

St Mary’s Parish Church was packed to hear the combined voices of Kidderminster Male Choir and Mousehole Male Voice Choir from Cornwall.

The Cornish crooners had stopped off to perform ahead of their appearance the following evening at Birmingham Symphony Hall, as part of the Massed Male Voices of Cornwall. The concert was organised by the Wyre Forest committee of Cancer Research UK and also featured a grand raffle with prizes donated by the West Midland Safari Park, Stourport Manor Hotel, Tranquillity Holidays and The Mug House Inn and Restaurant.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “This was one of the most enjoyable evenings I have spent for many a long year.

“Both choirs were magnificent and as for their combined voices at the end, it was reassuring to know the roof was in good condition.”

The committee’s next fundraiser will be a Big Breakfast at Hartlebury Village Hall on Saturday, September 24 from 9am.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News