Cornish singers join Kidderminster choir to raise £4,000 for charity

The two choirs in Kidderminster

St Mary’s Parish Church was packed to hear the combined voices of Kidderminster Male Choir and Mousehole Male Voice Choir from Cornwall.

The Cornish crooners had stopped off to perform ahead of their appearance the following evening at Birmingham Symphony Hall, as part of the Massed Male Voices of Cornwall. The concert was organised by the Wyre Forest committee of Cancer Research UK and also featured a grand raffle with prizes donated by the West Midland Safari Park, Stourport Manor Hotel, Tranquillity Holidays and The Mug House Inn and Restaurant.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “This was one of the most enjoyable evenings I have spent for many a long year.

“Both choirs were magnificent and as for their combined voices at the end, it was reassuring to know the roof was in good condition.”