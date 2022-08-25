Vos poses next to a police helmet on the chief constable's desk. Picture: @CCPippaMills

Not all of them though have such wet noses and cute faces though.

Trainee Police Dog Vos has recently joined the force which covers Shropshire. He's already proven to have star quality and posed with a police helmet on the desk of Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

He's also had scores of internet users swooning, with admirers responding to his cuteness.

Sit! Picture: @K999Cops

West Mercia Police Dogs tweeted: "This is TPD VOS, he’s a beauty of a Dutch Herder, and I am sure you’ll agree, he is one good looking Pup!"

TPD Vos has also met Jon Pryce, the chief fire officer at Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Mr Pryce tweeted: "I also met him on the front lawn this morning, yep I got all soppy!

"Very cute little fella, and his handler was an absolute gentleman tolerating my 15 minutes of chatting about dogs! Hope he gets a better night's sleep tonight!!"

After a couple of years the criminal fraternity of West Mercia might not be so keen on meeting a fully trained PD Vos.