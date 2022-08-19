Notification Settings

Final cricket camp of the summer being held in Kidderminster next week

By Adam Smith

Published:

The final cricket camp of the season is being held at Kidderminster Cricket Club next week for beginner and experienced players aged four to 16.

Kidderminster Cricket Club

There is still time to sign up with Warwickshire-based Complete Cricket for all or any day of the five-day camp starting Monday, August 22.

The professional coaching outfit has already run two successful camps earlier in the summer holidays as well as camps at Easter and spring half term at the Chester Road ground, taking advantage of the award-winning outfield and four top-class practice nets

Sarah Beadsworth, KCC junior section chairman, said: "The children have really enjoyed the camps so far and the coaches are excellent, providing fun drills and games for beginners and those who are less experienced as well as challenge for the more advanced players."

The camps run from 10am to 3pm, with additional wraparound from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Places can be booked online at completecricket.co.uk

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

