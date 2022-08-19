Final cricket camp of the summer being held in Kidderminster next week

Kidderminster Cricket Club

There is still time to sign up with Warwickshire-based Complete Cricket for all or any day of the five-day camp starting Monday, August 22.

The professional coaching outfit has already run two successful camps earlier in the summer holidays as well as camps at Easter and spring half term at the Chester Road ground, taking advantage of the award-winning outfield and four top-class practice nets

Sarah Beadsworth, KCC junior section chairman, said: "The children have really enjoyed the camps so far and the coaches are excellent, providing fun drills and games for beginners and those who are less experienced as well as challenge for the more advanced players."