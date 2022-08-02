Notification Settings

Worcestershire could be set for tourist boom thanks to airport and border problems

By Adam Smith

A Worcestershire hotel boss believes the county will benefit from people holidaying in the UK during the summer school break.

Hotel boss Craig Routledge

The publicity about problems at ports and airports means more people are opting to holiday nearer home.

Craig Routledge, general manager of Brockencote Hotel in rural Kidderminster, believes Worcestershire is perfect for a family holiday.

He said: “We’ve certainly had a much bigger contingent of domestic hotel visitors over the years and we have lots coming from further afield who are surprised by what’s on our doorstep, especially at this time of the year.

“Our region has astounding spots of natural beauty to explore like the Malvern Hills, but also some brilliant visitor attractions to impress the kids right on our doorstep."

He added: “It would be great to see more people visiting this part of the country.

“It’s perfect for family summer staycations and as a region it’s something we should be shouting about a lot more than we do.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

