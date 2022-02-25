Toddler makes generous donation to fund repairs to church

Freddie decided he wanted to donate his pocket money to the church after hearing about the break-in

Freddie Beaman-Evans from Upper Arley CE Primary School was so affected by a break-in at St Peter's Church on Christmas Eve that he decided to donate his pocket money towards the repairs.

The school said it wanted to fundraise to help the church, talking about what happened in assembly and holding a non-uniform day.

The four-year-old Freddie, who is in the reception class, had visited the church with his family at harvest and suggested to his mother Charlotte that he could donate the total of £14.06 he’d saved by doing jobs around the house.

Charlotte said: "Driving home from school after finding out about the break-in, Freddie couldn’t stop asking questions about the 'bad people'.

"When he said he wanted to give his pocket money to help, we thought that he’d forget about it by Monday, but on Sunday he started to write a letter to the church and was adamant that this was what he wanted to do.

"We are super proud of him."

Freddie had saved the money over a couple of years, earning 10p or 20p for doing different jobs at home, and asked if the church could buy a new candle after seeing them at the harvest festival.

Freddie said: "I felt really sad when I heard that the church was burgled and didn’t want it to happen.

"I help with cleaning and making my bed and felt happy to give my money to the church.

"Mummy helped me write the letter and I hope they buy a yellow candle."

Head of Upper Arley School, Louise Low, said: "Lots of people were upset about what happened at the church and as a school we were keen to help and raise some money.

"Our non-uniform day raised £127, and Freddie’s money was an added bonus.

"Generosity is one of our school values and Freddie has really embodied that.

"On the back of something really unpleasant, it was so lovely that he took it to heart and wanted to help."

The school held a ceremony in assembly for Freddie to present his donation to Louvain Beer, the church’s treasurer who is also a school governor.

Louvain said: "We have experienced so much kindness since the break in and damage to the church. A set of handbells were taken and there was significant damage to doors and windows.

"Although our insurance will cover much of the cost, the excess on this is £1,000 and we will also need to install extra security.