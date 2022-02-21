Storm Franklin: Residents told to evacuate homes in Bewdley as River Severn rises

The B4194 road between Bewdley and Areley Kings, Stourport

Wyre Forest District Council tweeted an update at 2pm on Monday.

It said: "The Environment Agency has released the following message. The barriers at Beales Corner, Bewdley are operational and have approximately 1m of water against them.

"Residents must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk."

The management of The Cock and Magpie, which is by the river, has faith in the defences.

A barman from the pub told the Express & Star this afternoon: "We are by the river but we have the flood defences so we are staying open."

Bar supervisor Jessica Hewitt of Old Mug House said: "We've noticed the bridge closing regularly, but we are still open, and will remain so until we are forced to close."

Denise Heaton, from the Old Waggon and Horses, Kidderminster Road, said: "We are open, and at times like this we are happy are not near the river, so will be expecting customers from those places closed today."

Worcestershire Highways Department also revealed the scale of the flooding in the county near Stourport.