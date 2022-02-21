Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Storm Franklin: Residents told to evacuate homes in Bewdley as River Severn rises

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished: Last Updated:

Bewdley residents have been told to evacuate from their homes due to flooding after the River Severn rose by a metre.

The B4194 road between Bewdley and Areley Kings, Stourport
The B4194 road between Bewdley and Areley Kings, Stourport

Wyre Forest District Council tweeted an update at 2pm on Monday.

It said: "The Environment Agency has released the following message. The barriers at Beales Corner, Bewdley are operational and have approximately 1m of water against them.

"Residents must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk."

The management of The Cock and Magpie, which is by the river, has faith in the defences.

A barman from the pub told the Express & Star this afternoon: "We are by the river but we have the flood defences so we are staying open."

Bar supervisor Jessica Hewitt of Old Mug House said: "We've noticed the bridge closing regularly, but we are still open, and will remain so until we are forced to close."

Denise Heaton, from the Old Waggon and Horses, Kidderminster Road, said: "We are open, and at times like this we are happy are not near the river, so will be expecting customers from those places closed today."

Worcestershire Highways Department also revealed the scale of the flooding in the county near Stourport.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News