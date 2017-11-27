Advertising
Appeal to trace missing woman from Wolverhampton
An appeal has been launched to track down a missing woman from Wolverhampton.
Umeh Batool, from Whitmore Reans, has been missing since Wednesday night (nov22).
The 25 year old was last seen in New Look in the city centre.
A statement on the Missing People charity website says: "Umeh we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.
"Call. Text. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000."
Anyone who sees Umeh has been asked to call 01902 649650.
