Appeal to trace missing woman from Wolverhampton

By David Cosgrove | Whitmore Reans | News | Published:

An appeal has been launched to track down a missing woman from Wolverhampton.

Umeh Batool

Umeh Batool, from Whitmore Reans, has been missing since Wednesday night (nov22).

The 25 year old was last seen in New Look in the city centre.

A statement on the Missing People charity website says: "Umeh we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.

"Call. Text. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000."

Anyone who sees Umeh has been asked to call 01902 649650.

