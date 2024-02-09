Wolves heroes deliver life-saving kit to gardening project

The trio were guests at the Crafty Gardeners initiative for residents with learning disabilities and autism, based in Lloyd Street, Whitmore Reans, where they delivered a brand new defibrillator after raising funds for it.

Group director Sally Hilton says: "They were mobbed by the centre users who were really excited to see them. The players have been to see us before as they previously made donations.

"This time they brought us a defibrillator which we're very grateful for as they're not cheap. They organised fundraising for it.

Wolves legends Geoff Palmer, John Richards and Steve Daley presenting the defibrillator kit to the Crafty Gardeners group

"The members brought in all kinds of things for players to sign including match tickets. We had a lovely time."

The Wolves Former Players’ Association organises fundraising events including golf tournaments and the proceeds are distributed to good causes.

Last year almost 20 former players including guests from other top clubs took to the green at Oxley Park Golf Club, in Bushbury, followed by dinner and entertainment, raising £8,000.

Crafty Gardeners is a community interest company (CIC) which provides allotments support for residents with special needs so they can participate in activities such as vegetable growing, trading and cookery.

The group has 50 users who are assisted by 15 paid staff and volunteers.