Father-of-two Luke Harris was gunned down at The Bagot Arms in Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans, in March 2008. The pub had a longstanding history of being a hotbed of criminal activity and disturbances, closing immediately after the shooting. It has been vacant ever since.

Wolverhampton-based developers Poplars MP was this week granted planning approval to convert the building into eight small retail units on the ground floor, with three one-bedroom flats above and a new enclosed car park at the rear.

A statement from Richard Taylor of ACP Architects, acting on behalf of the company, said: “The Bagot Arms became a notorious public house associated with antisocial behaviour and was the scene of a fatal shooting which resulted in its closure in March 2008. It is located between the Avion Shopping Centre, St Andrew’s Church and Whitmore Reans Health Centre.

“The proposal is to convert an existing single flat into three one-bedroom flats. Plans are to extend the property at the front by 9.25m. The ground floor is to be split into eight retail units – three facing towards Newhampton Road and four facing the car park.

“The area has a number of residential properties of varying ages, ranging from Victorian terraced properties to newer detached and semi-detached family homes.

“This application is for these retail units not to be open to customers before 7am or after 11pm. A car parking allowance has also been made for 30 vehicles. Members of the public have also been asked to provide their input on the design process, with flyers on the plans handed out at local libraries.”

Feedback on the development idea has so far proved positive, with a number of residents saying that the proposals would be a positive step in bringing a disused site back to life and making an excellent contribution to the local community and environment by bringing in more shops and people.