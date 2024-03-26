Lantern parade brings colour to night skies and community fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The #LoveTheReans Lantern Parade brought dozens of people to the streets of Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton on Saturday night to see an array of colourful and brightly lit paper lanterns carried through on the parade.

The parade featured a variety of colours, shapes and sizes, including elephants, giraffes, planets and cartoon characters and started out from Wildside Activity Centre, before heading through the area to Gatis Community Centre with a camp fire and barbecue.

There was also a talent show at Gatis Community Centre called "Reans Got Talent" and the whole event was praised for bringing the community from one of the most deprived parts of Wolverhampton together for a celebration.

There was a diverse mix of lanterns on display

Mark Hand from Wildside Activity Centre said: “The sight of a huge trail of light parading through the streets is a real spectacle, but what makes it really special is the true sense of community as people gather together to celebrate being part of this unique area.”

Parade organiser, Adam Billington from Gatis Community Space said: "The annual Lantern parade is an opportunity for the people of Whitmore Reans to mark the end of winter and celebrate being part of a vibrant, diverse community.

"Whitmore Reans has its issues like any other area, but events such as this really do show what a special place this is."