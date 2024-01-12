Walk aims to introduce people to "best kept secret" nature reserve

The Friends of Smestow Valley will be holding a guided walk in Smestow Valley Nature Reserve on Saturday, January 20, providing those attending with a unique view of a hidden oasis of nature in the west of Wolverhampton.

The walk will start from the car park near Cupcake Lake Cafe on Meadow View and will see volunteers from the group showing visitors some of the areas the group have been working on during the last year.

They will also talk about what has been described as a best kept secret and what the group have said is loved by many as a haven for wildlife, for its rich history at a junction of ancient routes, and just as a peaceful place to unwind.

Friends of Smestow Valley secretary Steve Downs said the walk was a great way to introduce people to an area with a lot of natural beauty and history and find out more about where it was.

He said: "First of all, it's a wonderful historic site which, we think, was the site of the Battle of Tettenhall when the Saxons defeated the Vikings and it was also the first commercial lock in the country built for the canal.

"We also believe it's the first urban nature reserve in the country and I would like people to take away what a wonderful place it is.

"People can come here for a walk, cycle ride, bring the kids and there's something for everybody, with lots of kingfishers, water voles and otters and a lot of other very rare birds who live here.

"I don't think a lot of people know it's here and I think a lot of people discovered during lockdown that the canal and railway were here, but there's so much more that will show people on the day that I think a lot of people didn't know about."

The walk starts at 10am on Saturday, January 20 at Cupcake Lane car park on Meadow View in Wolverhampton.

To find out more about the walk and the Friends of Smestow Valley, email friendsofsmestowvalley@outlook.com