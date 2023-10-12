Wednesfield residents raise money for cause close to their heart

They had gathered at the community garden in Hamstead Close last month to host a bake sale, candy floss stand and a tea and coffee station, with a raffle also held.
This year, they raised £1,100 for Birmingham Children's Hospital, where neighbour Sherrie Oliver's nephew received care and attention recently.
Other people have also had relatives treated there so it was decided the money would go to the hospital this year – previous years have seen Cancer Research and dogs charities benefit.
Wolverhampton Mayor Doctor Michael Hardacre and mayoress Lynn Plant attended to receive the cheque on behalf of the hospital.
Residents spokesperson Irene Hale said: "We are a close knit community in Hamstead Close and this has become an annual event from which a number of organisations have received donations.
"Birmingham Childrens' Hospital is a wonderful organisation and as well as Sherrie's nephew, a number of other family members of residents have first hand experience so it was decided to donate to them."