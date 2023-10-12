Wednesfield residents raise money for cause close to their heart

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 04/10/2023 .Residents living on Hamstead Close get together every year to host a fundraising event for a charity of their choosing in the road's community gardens. The mayor, Dr Michael Hardacre, and mayoress, Lynn Plant are coming to Hamstead close so residents can present Â£1,100. Pictured with the mayor and mayoress are left, Pictured with the mayor and mayoress are left, Emma Perry with Remi Perry Dixon, Jess and Able Griffiths..

They had gathered at the community garden in Hamstead Close last month to host a bake sale, candy floss stand and a tea and coffee station, with a raffle also held.

This year, they raised £1,100 for Birmingham Children's Hospital, where neighbour Sherrie Oliver's nephew received care and attention recently.

Other people have also had relatives treated there so it was decided the money would go to the hospital this year – previous years have seen Cancer Research and dogs charities benefit.

Wolverhampton Mayor Doctor Michael Hardacre and mayoress Lynn Plant attended to receive the cheque on behalf of the hospital.

Residents spokesperson Irene Hale said: "We are a close knit community in Hamstead Close and this has become an annual event from which a number of organisations have received donations.