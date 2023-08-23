Congestion building and buses delayed due to Wednesfield traffic light failure

By Adam SmithWednesfieldPublished:

Congestion is building in Wednesfield this morning after a set of temporary traffic lights failed.

Temporary traffic lights have broken in Wednesfield
Temporary traffic lights have broken in Wednesfield

The lights have gone down on Lichfield Road, causing delays.

National Express has warned passengers to allow more time for journeys as the number 9, 25 and 59 buses are all delayed.

The bus company tweeted at 9am: "Service disruption, temporary lights have failed on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield.

"Allow more time for your journey and apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News