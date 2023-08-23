Congestion building and buses delayed due to Wednesfield traffic light failure

Temporary traffic lights have broken in Wednesfield

The lights have gone down on Lichfield Road, causing delays.

National Express has warned passengers to allow more time for journeys as the number 9, 25 and 59 buses are all delayed.

The bus company tweeted at 9am: "Service disruption, temporary lights have failed on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield.

"Allow more time for your journey and apologies for any inconvenience caused."