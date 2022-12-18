Stolen Mercedes recovered after police car rammed amid pursuit in Wolverhampton

Officers from West Midlands Police Traffic and West Midlands Police Response worked together to track a stolen Mercedes in Wolverhampton and send officers and traffic units to its location.

The driver in the stolen Mercedes attempted to escape, ramming past a police vehicle, but abandoned the car after a short pursuit.

It was reported by Wednesfield Police that no one was injured and car was only slightly damaged and subsequently returned to its owner.

A member of Wednesfield Police took to Twitter to praise the work of the units for tracking down and recovering the car.

They said: "Today we tracked a stolen Mercedes through Wolverhampton and quickly coordinated officers and traffic units to its location.

"The car was quickly located, but rammed a police vehicle.

"After a short pursuit the car was abandoned.

"Thankfully no one was injured and only slight damage

"Vehicle collected and returned to its grateful owner.