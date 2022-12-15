Popular businessman who died is honoured with plaque outside one of his old shops

Bill’s daughter, Julie Fletcher, widow, Winnie Jones, daughter, Christine Horton, granddaughter, Amy Sharkey, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Bill’s great granddaughter, Brooke Mitchell, grandsons, Jack Fletcher and Mitchell Cooke, and son-in-law, Andrew Fletcher, unveil a plaque dedicated to William ‘Bill’ Jones, former shopkeeper in Wednesfield

William 'Bill' Jones was a shopkeeper and business owner at the Moathouse Lane East shops in Wednesfield between 1960 and 2008.

At different times over the decades he ran a wool shop, mini supermarket, cake and sweet shop and an off licence in the area with his wife Winnie.

And now a plaque has been installed in tribute to Bill, who died in January aged 89, at the location of where one of his shops used to be.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, the council’s cabinet member for city assets and housing and Wednesfield South ward councillor, joined Bill’s widow and their family to unveil the plaque outside Tipplers & News LTD General Store, which used to be Bill’s shop.

Bill’s granddaughter, Amy Sharkey, said: “It’s not been a good year as grandma has also been unwell so the fact this has been made possible is wonderful.

“My grandad and grandma spent the majority of their lives in those shops and loved it. They made many friends and they always supported those in need when they were struggling to afford groceries.

“I grew up there with them both – me, my siblings and cousins were always in and out of grandad and grandma’s shop.

“Grandad was the best of the best; there’s no-one like him. He gave his all to the community and it’s great to see that recognised. I can’t tell you how proud he’d be to see this plaque – my grandma was lost for words.”

Councillor Gakhal added: “The council own the building where Bill was a shopkeeper for decades and I’m delighted we have been able to facilitate this lasting tribute to him.

“As the plaque says, Bill was a pillar of the Wednesfield community, and it was an honour to join Winnie and their family to unveil it.”