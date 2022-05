Wednesfield PCSOs detaining the shoplifter (Picture: WMP)

Staff at Bentley Bridge Shopping Park in Wednesfield flagged down two PCSOs who sprung into action by apprehending the suspect and an alleged accomplice.

Wednesfield Police tweeted on Sunday: "Our passing PCSOs were quick to act when staff @BBShoppingPark flagged them down reporting a known shoplifter making off with stolen items.

"PCSOs quickly detained the male, along with his accomplice."