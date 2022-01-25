Artillery shell presented as thank you to Gurdwara over Sikh war monument

The commemorative artillery shell presented to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara to recognise the unveiling of the Saragarhi Monument.

Members of the British Army paid an official visit to Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Wednesfield to meet members of the local community and speak about the importance of the statue.

The Saragarhi Monument, which stands in Well Lane close to the Gurdwara, is the first UK memorial of its kind commemorating the bravery of 19th century Sikh soldiers.

The artillery shell fired in the ceremony was presented to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara by Brigadier John Kendall and army colleagues during the visit.

The Saraghari Monument in Wednesfield

Brigadier Kendall also gave a presentation to members of the Gurdwara and the local community about the importance of the statue and provided further history about the Battle of Saragarhi, including how the conflict would have been from a soldier’s point of view.

Representatives from the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy were also in attendance during the evening as part of their community engagement programmes.

Members of the Gurdwara’s congregation undertook a massive £100,000 fundraising programme for the Saragarhi Monument, which was created by Black Country sculptor Luke Perry.

The project was supported by the community and City of Wolverhampton Council also contributed £35,000 towards the memorial after it agreed to transfer land to the Gurdwara on a 99-year lease.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for city assets and housing at Wolverhampton Council and ward member for Wednesfield South, worked closely with the Gurdwara to develop plans for the memorial.

He said: "This was an important visit to recognise and remember the Battle of Saragarhi.

"The Gurdwara was honoured to have welcomed representatives from the British Army, the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy and receive this special presentation.

"The Saragarhi Monument forms part of British Army history and it is only right that we remember the 21 Sikh soldiers and the Muslim cook who joined their ranks for their incredible bravery.