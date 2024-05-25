Concerns raised over 'danger road' after car ends up on roof in latest crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A woman narrowly escaped injury when her car left the road at the junction of the A41 Holyhead Road and Wergs Road, near Codsall at around 8pm.

A formal complaint about the safety of the road was submitted to Wolverhampton Council in February and Mike Phillips, from Keepers Lane Community, said it was the sixth accident logged in the last year.

The car which was involved in an accident near Keepers Lane, Tettenhall last night

The group of around 50 residents has also protested about the planned conversion of a house into a children's home, which was given the go ahead by planners in March last year despite protests from three Tettenhall Regis ward councillors, but has not been changed yet.

Residents in and around Keeprs Lane are demanding action after the sixth accident in around 12 months

They say it is in a dangerous area as far as traffic is concerned and suffers from a lack of a footpath and poor street lighting in the area.

They also fear there will be behavioural difficulties if children are moved into the home.

Mr Phillips said: "We have been warning the council about the dangers of Keepers Lane for many years. Last night a very serious accident occurred just outside the proposed children’s home and a young lady narrowly missed being seriously injured.

"This is not a very safe area for traffic and we are still waiting for a complaint submitted by the neighbourhood group to be investigated by Wolverhampton Council.

Residents of Keepers Lane came out to help the occupant of a car which crashed near their homes last night

"One of the issues we highlighted was the danger presented to the residents of the facility from the very hazardous lane which the property fronts onto and last night's accident was the worst yet of six we have logged in the last year.

"I will write to the council and Ofsted again with details of this and on the wider issue of why over £900,000 has been spent on plans for the proposed childrens' home but the home has been empty for over 11 months since the resident moved out."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report that a car had overturned on Keepers Lane, Codsall, just after 8pm last night.

"The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and went to hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured."