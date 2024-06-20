Anti-knife crime event set up to highlight what needs to be done to keep residents across the region safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event will see local authorities, anti knife crime ambassadors and members of Tettenhall's fire station come together in an effort to raise awareness of continuing knife crime incidents that plague the region.

Members of the public are invited to attend and ask questions, offer support and find out what they can do to tackle the problem, which so far does not seem to be slowing down leaving residents living in fear of when and where the next attack will strike.

Firefighter Ajit Uppal (Left) and station commander Craig Tipton

Speaking on the event, Craig, said: "As residents will be aware, there have been multiple fatal incidents in the region in the last 12 months.

"We want to raise awareness for the issue because it's something that needs to be addressed immediately.

"We're going to get the right people down on the day, West Midlands Fire service, local authorities, knife crime ambassadors and hopefully as many of the public as we can.

"We hope to see you all there."

The event will take place in Aldersley on July 6, at WV active between 2pm, and 4pm.