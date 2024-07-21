Major multimillion pound plans unveiled to reopen Wolverhampton fitness gym which ceased trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hamilton Leisure wants to carry out major redevelopment work at the former Chris Jewkes Fitness Centre, in Danescourt Road, in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, home of the 'Midlands Biggest Loser' competition.

If the project goes ahead the facilities, once operated by the sportsman of the same name, will be given a replacement fitness centre with gymnasium, workout studio, a cafe, a new synthetic turf with 3G playing pitches with flood lighting, outdoor changing rooms and an equipment storage container. There will be a bigger car park, cycle parking, pedestrian footpaths and landscaping.

The planning statement states: ’"The site including the community hub, formerly Chris Jewkes Gym, sports pitches, bowling club and wellness centre was acquired by Hamilton Leisure in January 2023 with a view to providing enhanced sports and leisure provision across the whole site.

"The objective is to deliver a positive community facility that will support the health and wellbeing in the area which is a key objective for Wolverhampton Council as set out in 'The Vision for Public Health 2030'.