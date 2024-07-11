Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Tipton crash three years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision saw 43-year-old Darren Whitehouse hit by a speeding vehicle in St Marks Road on the afternoon of February 27, 2021, and was dragged down along the road.

The incident led to a £20,000 reward being offered by police for anyone who had information regarding the incident.

Carlton Betts was postal charged and appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last month, three years after Mr Whitehouse was killed.

Betts was released on court bail to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow.

Darren Whitehouse

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "A 27-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Tipton in 2021.

"Carlton Betts was postal charged and appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates court last month.

"Darren Whitehouse was killed after a car mounted a pavement on St Marks Road on 27 February.

"Betts was released on court bail to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (12 July)."