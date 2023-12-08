Changes are set to be implemented at The Rock Junction, in Tettenhall, in January.

The changes are set to come into effect on January 15, and will see increased signage placed on the road and new road markings put into place.

Wolverhampton Council says it expects the work to last for around a fortnight if the weather is good.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, the council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "It is important that we keep traffic moving freely to help our high street, town centres and villages to thrive.

"This will help reduce queues at busy times through the junction and make it safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

"Fewer traffic jams will also mean less vehicle emissions which is good for the area and aligns with the city's ambitions to be net carbon zero by 2041."

The decision has been taken to remove right turn movements from Henwood Road and Lower Street. It comes after analysis showed most collisions at the junction involved right-turning traffic from both streets.

As part of the work, a one-way system will be introduced along Stockwell Road, Lothians Road, Malthouse Lane, and Upper Green to help control traffic flow.

Additional parking will also be created along Upper Green for the local village centre. Finally, the bus stop on Tettenhall Road will be moved 90 metres away from the junction, while a 20mph speed limit will be introduced along Keepers Lane.

The period for objections to the scheme will be the first six months following the implementation of the Traffic Regulation Order.

For full details on all the changes, visit the Wolverhampton Council website wolverhampton.gov.uk/parking-and-roads/roadworks/tettenhall-road-henwood-road