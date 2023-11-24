National Express West Midlands has advised bus users of diversions to regular Tettenhall routes ahead of the festivities this weekend.

The warning comes as Tettenhall prepares to hold its Christmas Lights Switch-On event in Upper Green on Saturday.

To help with travel, the bus service has put into place a number of diversions.

The diversions are as follows:

Service 62 to Compton will be diverted to Church Road, School Road, The Crescent, Woodhouse Road, Regis Road and Wergs Road. To get to Compton the service will reverse the route.

National Express West Midlands announced on X: "Diversion, Saturday, November 25, 2023, 1pm - 10pm.

"Due to the Christmas Lights Switch-On event, Upper Green, Tettenhall will be closed. 62 to Compton diverted Church Road, The Crescent/Woodhouse Road, Regis Road, Wergs Road

"To Compton, the reverse of above."