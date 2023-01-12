Joy as bench mangled by speeding driver reinstalled in Tettenhall

Repaired and reinstalled: The Tettenhall bench

Residents were shocked to see the mangled bench on Tettenhall Upper Green after the car had lost control speeding down Limes Road.

However, this week the bench was reinstalled on the green giving residents the chance to sit down, have a chat or watch the world go by.

Tettenhall Wightwick Councillor Ellis Turrell said: "I am pleased to finally see this bench on Tettenhall Upper Green repaired and reinstalled. It was damaged a few months ago by a vehicle that was speeding down Limes Road."

He added: "Upper Green is a wonderful space for residents. Local councillors are continually seeking to improve the area, and I have asked for more frequent emptying of the public bins, which are often full and overflowing."

Tettenhall resident Dinesh Dandiker wants more benches on the green.

He said: "I previously requested for a bench to be put on the corner of Wood Road/Haywood Drive and/or Wood Road/Woodcote Road.