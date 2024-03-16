Fire crew's plea to inconsiderate drivers to think before parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The team based at Tettenhall Fire Station found they could not pass in one-way Nursery Walk on 10.30am on Saturday while on their way to fix a smoke alarm at an address in the area as part of their community duties.

A crew member, who did not want to be named said: "Fortunately this time there was no emergency. We were just going to fix someone's alarm and came across the blocked road.

"We'd just plead with drivers to bear in mind the possibility that if they park in the wrong place, in an emergency vehicle need to go by in a hurry it will not be able to pass."

They also took to social media network 'X', formerly Twitter, to show their displeasure.

The post stated: "Unfortunately there’s a lack of thought here for a fire appliance to get down this road. Please think when parking: can the emergency services get past…?@WestMidsFire @TettenhallPages."