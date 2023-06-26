Police appeal for help finding man reported missing from Penn Hospital

The police issued the appeal across social media this afternoon about the missing 23-year-old Carl.
Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "Have you seen Carl?
"The 23-year-old went missing from Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton today and we’re concerned for his welfare."
The police added: "Carl is of stocky build and has some fresh cuts to his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.
"If you’ve seen him or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999, quoting log 2033 of June 26."