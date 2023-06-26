Police appeal for help finding man reported missing from Penn Hospital

By Adam SmithPennPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Wolverhampton are appealing for help finding a man who has gone missing from Penn Hospital.

Have you seen Carl?
The police issued the appeal across social media this afternoon about the missing 23-year-old Carl.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "Have you seen Carl?

"The 23-year-old went missing from Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton today and we’re concerned for his welfare."

The police added: "Carl is of stocky build and has some fresh cuts to his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999, quoting log 2033 of June 26."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

