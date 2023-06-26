Police appeal for help finding man reported missing from Penn Hospital

Have you seen Carl?

The police issued the appeal across social media this afternoon about the missing 23-year-old Carl.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "Have you seen Carl?

"The 23-year-old went missing from Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton today and we’re concerned for his welfare."

The police added: "Carl is of stocky build and has some fresh cuts to his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.