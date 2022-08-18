Penn nursery Little Walkers holding summer fete on Saturday

Little Walkers summer fete is on Saturday

The Trysull Road nursery will open its doors on Saturday between 11am and 3pm.

Nardhia Kidd-Walker, from Little Walkers, said: "Join us this Saturday for a look round our beautiful nursery at Trysull Road as well as for some fun at our annual summer fete!

"We will have giant board games, hook a duck, a tombola, cake stall, facepainting and activities for the children."

She added: "If you were thinking of joining up we also have exclusive offers only available on the day, such as no booking fee on new bookings (usually £50) and £100 off your first invoice