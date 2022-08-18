Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Penn nursery Little Walkers holding summer fete on Saturday

By Adam SmithPennPublished:

Little Walkers day nursery in Penn is holding its summer fete this weekend.

Little Walkers summer fete is on Saturday
Little Walkers summer fete is on Saturday

The Trysull Road nursery will open its doors on Saturday between 11am and 3pm.

Nardhia Kidd-Walker, from Little Walkers, said: "Join us this Saturday for a look round our beautiful nursery at Trysull Road as well as for some fun at our annual summer fete!

"We will have giant board games, hook a duck, a tombola, cake stall, facepainting and activities for the children."

She added: "If you were thinking of joining up we also have exclusive offers only available on the day, such as no booking fee on new bookings (usually £50) and £100 off your first invoice

"Our summer fete is free admission and all money raised will go to Birmingham Children’s Hospital."

Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News