The West Midlands' pitch perfectionist Jimmy the Mower nominated as 'unsung football hero'

By Richard WilliamsPendefordPublished: Comments

A groundsman who is passionate about pitches and went viral after tweeting about the art of mowing grass to make youngsters 'feel like they are playing at Wembley' has been nominated for an award.

Jimmy 'The Mower' Broadhouse
Jimmy 'the Mower' Broadhouse from Ditton Priors in south Shropshire became a celebrity in 2019 after he tweeted about how he cuts the grass at Bilbrook football pitch in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, to give the best playing surface he can for the kids in his community.

