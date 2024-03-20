Express & Star
Close

Police find revolver and sawn-off shotgun during search of abandoned car in Wolverhampton

Police found a revolver and a sawn-off shotgun when they searched an abandoned car in Wolverhampton.

By Daniel Walton
Published
The weapons were discovered in an abandoned vehicle in The Covert, Pendeford

Officers discovered the vehicle in The Covert, Pendeford, yesterday and seized two firearms and ammunition.

The weapons are now being forensically examined as police carry out further enquiries.

A West Midlands Police statement added: "It's part of our ongoing work to take potentially lethal weapons off the streets.

"We're running Operation Target in a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences.

"Anyone with any information about this latest recovery is being urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime number 20/122042/24."

Similar stories
Most popular