Police find revolver and sawn-off shotgun during search of abandoned car in Wolverhampton

Officers discovered the vehicle in The Covert, Pendeford, yesterday and seized two firearms and ammunition.

The weapons are now being forensically examined as police carry out further enquiries.

A West Midlands Police statement added: "It's part of our ongoing work to take potentially lethal weapons off the streets.

"We're running Operation Target in a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences.

"Anyone with any information about this latest recovery is being urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime number 20/122042/24."