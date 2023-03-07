Police appeal after 14-year-old Wolverhampton boy goes missing

Aaron was last seen at home in Pendeford at around 9am on Tuesday morning.
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Wolverhampton, leading to police appealing for information concerning his whereabouts.
Aaron was last seen at home in Pendeford at around 9am on Tuesday morning.
He was wearing black Air Max trainers and a grey Nike hoodie tracksuit with a white patch on the front.
Anyone with information is urged to call 999 quoting PID 436266.