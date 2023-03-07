Notification Settings

Police appeal after 14-year-old Wolverhampton boy goes missing

By Eleanor Lawson

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Wolverhampton, leading to police appealing for information concerning his whereabouts.

Have you seen 14-year-old Aaron?

Aaron was last seen at home in Pendeford at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

He was wearing black Air Max trainers and a grey Nike hoodie tracksuit with a white patch on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to call 999 quoting PID 436266.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

