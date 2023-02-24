Notification Settings

Man and dog found dead following canal boat fire

By Lisa O'Brien

A man and dog were found dead following a fire on a canal boat in South Staffordshire.

The scene off Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook
Emergency services were called to Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane, in Bilbrook at 2.43am on Friday.

Three crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police attended.

After the blaze was extinguished, a man and dog were discovered dead, Staffordshire Police said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police said work to identify the man was under way.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is also ongoing.

Highways and the Canal and River Trust are providing support.

Road closures have been put in place in the Pendeford and Bilbrook areas while officers continue to work at the scene.

Drivers have been urged to follow diversions which are expected to be in place for a number of hours.

The fire spread to nearby bushes and trees.

South Staffs Police said officers had also worked with colleagues at West Midlands Police to deploy a drone to search the area.

Lisa O'Brien

