Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2:46am to Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane

According to a statement on social media at 7:00am, a total of three fire crews were deployed.

Commuters were being asked to avoid the area, with police confirming at 7:10am that a road was closed.

"Pendeford Mill Lane is currently closed in the direction of Billbook," South Staffs Police said.

"We are diverting traffic along Barnhurst Lane and through Pendeford."