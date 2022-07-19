Wolverhampton school turns back the clock to the 80s for anniversary celebration

Headteacher Jenny Ferretti with pupils Jacob, Amelia, Cassana, Isla, Opheliah and Fern.

Youngsters at St Paul's Church of England Primary School, in Wolverhampton, put on their colourful neon outfits for the special occasion on July 8.

And they kept the spirit of the 1980s alive, with each year group performing hits from 1982 including Africa by Toto, first released in June that year.

Headteacher Jennie Ferretti said: "It is a real privilege in my first year as head here at St Paul’s to be celebrating our 40th anniversary.

"(This) has been about celebrating the school’s journey so far and all of the children, parents and staff who have been part of that story, as well as looking to the future and the exciting times that lie ahead for the school.

"St Paul’s is a school very much at the heart of the Pendeford community, and we are looking forward to building stronger links with our community – and laying stronger foundations for the future success of all those who join the St Paul’s family.

"This is particularly important in the wake of the pandemic as families face significant pressures. "

Pupils from the school on Emsworth Crescent, in Pendeford, started the day off with a worship and later enjoyed an 80s-themed disco and a picnic outside.

They were joined by ex-staff members for the celebration who were invited back to share their memories of the school and to have a tour around the facility.