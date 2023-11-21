Sweet success as 713 students take part in baking world record

Five West Midlands-based Ormiston Academies joined together with various other national schools to hold a mass baking lesson as 713 students took a virtual class to attain the tasty record.

Brownhills Ormiston Academy, Ormiston Forge Academy in Cradley Heath, Ormiston NEW Academy in Wolverhampton, Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy and Wodensborough Ormiston Academy in Wednesbury, joined forces to provide 238 of the 713 students for the virtual cooking lesson, with students learning to make a delicious mango galette.

Over 700 students appeared in the virtual lesson making a taste pastry for the record breaking attempt

Travis Bivens-Alderson, a year five pupil at Ormiston South Parade Academy, in Grimsby, said: "I really enjoyed taking part with my class and teachers, breaking a world record.

"It was very exciting. They also tasted beautiful."

The ambitious attempt follows the trust's The Great Ormiston Bake competition last year, where over 3,000 students competed to take home the prestigious baking title for their academy.

The successful attempt broke the previous record by over 200 students

Dan Woods, lead practitioner for food design and technology at Ormiston Academy Trust, said: "We are so proud of all our academies, staff, and students for getting involved with this exciting challenge.

"It was great to see how much all our bakers across the country enjoyed creating their galettes, and the icing on the cake was to hear the Guinness World Records team confirm that we have officially broken the previous record."

Students of five West Midlands based Ormiston School took part in the record breaking lesson

In an official presentation ceremony, a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed that the Ormiston Academy Trust had smashed the previous record, which stood at 497 students.