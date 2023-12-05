Festive Christmas tree sale run by flamboyant Anthony will again raise cash for Wolverhampton group which helps stroke victims

The Christmas tree, holly wreath sale and raffle at Marsh Lane Plant Sale, Fordhouses has become traditional, with owner Anthony Hall fundraising for West Park Stroke Cycling Group.

The group helps rehabilitate those who have suffered strokes through exercise around bikes or walking and many other activities which help with their recovery.

For the flamboyant former Dudley Zoo worker and circus entertainer it is a cause close to his heart as in 2019 he gave up the big top lifestyle to care full time for his dad who had suffered a stroke.

His father joined a gardening group at West Park and the idea for Marsh Lane Plant Sale was born.

Anthony has raised money from the plant sale at the site in Fordhouses ever since, with charity collections going to the West Park group.

He is also running a Christmas raffle, with a three prizes the first one being a hamper and tickets are on sale at £1 each or six for £5.

He said: "We have a lot of fun with the customers at Christmas. We have already had the festive launch party but it is jingle bells all the way in the run up to the big day and everyone seems to like to join in.

"I raise money year round for the West Park group which does so much for stroke victims and the proceeds from the raffle will go to that as well as well as our bucket collections at all of our sales.

"West Park Stroke Cycling Group is not NHS funded so fundraising events like this are important for that regular income as we are having stroke victims every day and the group helps give back that normality back into their lives."

For full details of the raffle and opening times visit the Marsh Lane Plant Sale Facebook page.