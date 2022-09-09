Deputy Lieutenant: Queen seemed so interested in her subjects

Deputy Lieutenant Dr Satya Sharma..

Dr Sharma, who met the Queen when he was appointed an MBE in 2011, said her passing would leave a huge gap in public life.

The Indian-born retired GP, who lives in the Compton area of Wolverhampton, said her legacy would be felt not just in the UK but all 56 countries of the Commonwealth where she was hugely respected.

Recalling his meeting with the Queen, he said she had been exceptionally well briefed and appeared genuinely interested in his work.

"She asked all the right questions, she asked me all about the local NHS," he said.

"My MBE was for services to the Wolverhampton NHS and services to health care, and it felt as if she saw part of her job as making you feel comfortable.

"It was remarkable really, she was the monarch, and there didn't feel any distance between us at all. She treated all her subjects with great respect.

"During my investiture, there would have been so many other people, each given their own time slot. But she made you feel you were the only person in that situation, and that she was really interested in what you did. She was very knowledgeable.