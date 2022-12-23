Wolverhampton charity's equipment stolen as thieves target chairman's van

Photos show the dramatic way the door was broken into. Photo: Tettenhall Round Table.

Shaun Walmsley, the chairman of Tettenhall Round Table, had his van broken into while it was parked at the Oddfellows pub in Compton, Wolverhampton, where his work equipment was stolen, including drills, lights, batteries, and even his radio.

The dramatic photos show the side door of the Mercedes van almost clawed off .

Shiv Passap, Secretary of Tettenhall Round Table said: "The chairman is a gas engineer and so they stole his Testo gas analyser, Makita SDS drills, a Dewalt drill and two generators that we used to power up a Christmas sleigh recently and also use at other events."

The stolen goods are said to be worth around £6,000.

The group has contacted the Oddfellows pub for CCTV footage, and spoken with the police.

The theft took place at the car park of the Oddfellows pub on Tuesday, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Comments on the Facebook page suggest that it was one of multiple thefts on the night where tools were stolen from vans.

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.