Shoppers in Compton could get trollied as truck visits store as part of tour

Spar's 'Make me a Champion' food truck is touring England and Wales offering food lovers samples of their premium pizzas.

The team will be at Spar Compton on Saturday morning with store owner Giles Morrel saying he wanted to the use the opportunity to give something back to the community.

He said: "Our food truck is going to be stopping in Wolverhampton and we want to ensure everyone, not just our sporting stars, gets the chance to feel like a winner this summer.

“We will be giving out hot samples of the pizzas on offer at SPAR and asking customers to scan a QR code to receive a discount to spend on purchases in-store.

"One lucky customer who scans will bag themselves the chance to trolley dash their way to a champions feast to the tune of £50. "

The truck will be at Spar Compton from 9am tomorrow morning outside the store, in 32 Bridgnorth Road, Compton.

For a list of tour dates still to come visit: https://www.spar.co.uk/food-champion-truck/.