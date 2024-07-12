Shoppers can win prizes as food truck comes to Wolverhampton store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shoppers can win prizes and sample pizzas and sweet treats at SPAR Compton in Bridgnorth Road and have a chance to win a £50 trolley dash.

The truck is touring England and Wales this summer with the Compton store one of those selected for a visit.

The SPAR truck which is visiting Compton

The store's owner Giles Morrel has managed SPAR Compton since 2021 and wants to use this opportunity to give something back to the local community.

“Our Make Me a Champion food truck is going to be stopping in Wolverhampton and we want to ensure that everyone, not just our sporting stars, gets the chance to feel like a winner this summer.

“We will be giving out hot samples of the pizzas on offer at SPAR and asking customers to scan a QR code to receive a discount to spend on purchases in-store.

“However, one lucky customer who scans will bag themselves the chance to trolley dash their way to a champions feast to the tune of £50. £50 in store will kit you out with all the BBQ goodies, treats, sides, and sweet treats you need to host that next nail-biting sporting event at home."