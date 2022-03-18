Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-marine from Wolverhampton driving to Poland to help refugees

By Lauren HillComptonPublished:

A former marine turned window salesman is driving to Poland to deliver supplies to help Ukrainian refugees.

Dave Walters is taking donations from Asda and elsewhere to Poland
Dave Walters is taking donations from Asda and elsewhere to Poland

Dave Walters, CEO of DW Windows, will set off for Poland in a van full of dry foods, sanitary products, baby food, nappies and medical supplies.

The 53-year-old ex-firefighter from Compton in Wolverhampton said he loves to help people and wants to do as much as possible:

"I'm told is that they're inundated with clothes but need other provisions. I can only fit so much, so while I'm there I'll spend donations to buy supplies from supermarkets to give to refugee camps and any others who need them.

"If I can transport people to safety when I'm there, I will. I just want to give any help I can to the Ukrainian refugees, centres and Polish organisations over there. "

Mr Walters added that he has been given hundreds of pounds worth of donated food by the Asda next to Molineux in Wolverhampton. Anyone else wishing to donate to do so through his JustGiving page, or at one of his showrooms at Meadow Lane, Stafford Road or Brick Street.

The former royal marine has contacts in Krakow, who he says will provide him with a translator, and is looking forward to meeting with other people and organisations assisting in Poland.

He is leaving at 4am on Monday with a co-driver, one of his friends from the company.

He added: "I'm lucky to have my own company and now I want to give back to others.

"Using DW Windows to be the main sponsor for my journey, donating the vehicle, petrol, etcetera, is a great help".

Compton
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

By Lauren Hill

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News