Ex-marine from Wolverhampton driving to Poland to help refugees

Dave Walters is taking donations from Asda and elsewhere to Poland

Dave Walters, CEO of DW Windows, will set off for Poland in a van full of dry foods, sanitary products, baby food, nappies and medical supplies.

The 53-year-old ex-firefighter from Compton in Wolverhampton said he loves to help people and wants to do as much as possible:

"I'm told is that they're inundated with clothes but need other provisions. I can only fit so much, so while I'm there I'll spend donations to buy supplies from supermarkets to give to refugee camps and any others who need them.

"If I can transport people to safety when I'm there, I will. I just want to give any help I can to the Ukrainian refugees, centres and Polish organisations over there. "

Mr Walters added that he has been given hundreds of pounds worth of donated food by the Asda next to Molineux in Wolverhampton. Anyone else wishing to donate to do so through his JustGiving page, or at one of his showrooms at Meadow Lane, Stafford Road or Brick Street.

The former royal marine has contacts in Krakow, who he says will provide him with a translator, and is looking forward to meeting with other people and organisations assisting in Poland.

He is leaving at 4am on Monday with a co-driver, one of his friends from the company.

He added: "I'm lucky to have my own company and now I want to give back to others.