Grab A Grab winner will repay sons for buying him car

An avid Express & Star reader has spoken of his joy at winning £1,000 in this newspaper's Grab A Grand competition.

Friday's Grab A Grand winner is John Dunn, from Compton
John Dunn, aged 83 from Compton in Wolverhampton, says he will spend the money repaying his sons for buying him a car.

This is the first competition he has won in years, with the last one also being in the Express & Star too.

Mr Dunn, who lives at home with his wife Hazel, 75, said: "I am delighted, it is very rare that I win anything.

"I think the last time I won was in the Express & Star about 20 years ago.

"There was a competition I won for tickets for the Millwall and Wolves match and I entered that and won two tickets.

"I didn't expect to win another competition."

Asked how he would spent the money, Mr Dunn, who used to work in a planning office in Darlaston, said: "I had an old car before.

"It failed its MOT in March so I had to scrap it. I was without a car. My two sons donated a new car for me.

"I will split the money and give it back to them. Nothing glamorous."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

