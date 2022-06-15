Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants found inside Wolverhampton homes

By James VukmirovicBushburyPublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been arrested after a police raid in the Black Country uncovered a smelly discovery.

More than 500 cannabis plants were recovered in the raid. Photo: West Midlands Police
More than 500 cannabis plants were recovered in the raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

More than 500 cannabis plants were discovered following the raid of two addresses on Massbrook Grove in the Low Hill area of Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning by Low Hill neighbourhood officers.

Two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have been bailed while enquiries continue, while the plants have been destroyed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered more than 500 cannabis plants after swooping on two addresses in Wolverhampton.

"Our Low Hill neighbourhood officers acted on information and executed warrants in Massbrook Grove yesterday morning (14 June).

"Two men, aged 18 & 20, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and bailed while enquiries continue.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy thanks to your help prevents a vicious circle.

"The plants won't then end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime.

"Anyone who suspects drugs are being cultivated in their community is urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website."

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News