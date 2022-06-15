Two arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants found inside Wolverhampton homes

More than 500 cannabis plants were recovered in the raid. Photo: West Midlands Police

More than 500 cannabis plants were discovered following the raid of two addresses on Massbrook Grove in the Low Hill area of Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning by Low Hill neighbourhood officers.

Two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have been bailed while enquiries continue, while the plants have been destroyed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered more than 500 cannabis plants after swooping on two addresses in Wolverhampton.

"Our Low Hill neighbourhood officers acted on information and executed warrants in Massbrook Grove yesterday morning (14 June).

"Two men, aged 18 & 20, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and bailed while enquiries continue.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy thanks to your help prevents a vicious circle.

"The plants won't then end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime.