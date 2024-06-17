The disused Bilston School of Art in Mount Pleasant suffered damage again on Friday evening when fire crews from Bilston and Willenhall were called to the building, which is believed to be listed.

Bilston resident and member of the Bilston Online Facebook group Chris Presslie praised the response of the fire crews who attended but said it wasn't the first time it had been set alight.

He said: "I keep up to date through the group and other ways with what is going on and this building has been the subject of fire before.

"The fire crews were prompt and had to break into the building through the front to tackle the fire which they managed to get under control