'No lazy Sunday mornings': Police make arrest for theft in Bilston

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, the Force said there are 'no lazy Sunday mornings' for its local neighbourhood team, as an arrest had already been made.

The Force said the arrest happened in Bilston Town, today.

A spokesperson for Bilston & East Park Police, said: "No lazy Sunday mornings for your local neighbourhood team. One under arrest for a theft from Bilston Town."