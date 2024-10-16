Prolific young burglar who stole cars 'to provide for his girlfriend' jailed for 20 home invasions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cameron Harrison, 21, pleaded guilty to burglary and asked for 19 other similar offences to be taken into consideration before being sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week.

The thief specialised in breaking into homes with expensive cars on the driveway, often while the homeowners were sleeping, and targeted leafy avenues in Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Sandwell.

Whilst on bail on October 17, last year, Harrison burgled a family home on Merryfield Road, Dudley. As well as the keys to the Mini Cooper and BMW on the drive, Harrison also stole a Tag Heuer watch.